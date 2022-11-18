Near record cold and subzero wind chills take over this weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Bitter cold temperatures take over this weekend before things warm up for the holiday week.
Light snow and or flurries are expected into the late evening hours for our Friday. Temperatures will fall into the lower 20's once again as wind chill values begin to drop.
Overnight, wind chill values will drop to the low single digits with winds gusting up to 25 mph. Even cold conditions are expected for Saturday.
Saturday's afternoon highs will reach the middle 20's for near record breaking cold. Tomorrow's record sits at 25°. We may tie that record. Blustery conditions are expected for tomorrow with winds gusting up to 35 miles per hour.
By Saturday night, wind chill values will fall into up to 5 degrees below zero. Very cold air will sweep in, bundle up if you have any late-night plans on Saturday.
Temperatures will be back in the lower 30's for Sunday with the middle to upper 40's taking over into next week.
Along with the bitter cold, Saturday will also bring a few light snow showers into the afternoon. There may be narrow bands of slightly heavier snow that may bring minor accumulations.
Dry weather will settle in after Saturday with temperatures slowly warming back to the 40's.