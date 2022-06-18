Near normal temperatures give us a comfortable weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — High pressure dominates the forecast this weekend giving us rather comfortable and near average temperatures. Heat and humidity return for the beginning of the work week.
Comfortable weather continues:
A high pressure controls our weather for this weekend, giving us temperatures that are close to 80 degrees and abundant sunshine and a light breeze from the east from time to time this evening.
Tonight, features good sleeping weather and a chance to give your air conditioners a break. Temperatures drop into the 50's and skies remain clear.
Pleasant weather continues tomorrow however it will be a little warmer as the high-pressure system shifts east. Temperatures reach the mid 80's with some fair-weather clouds in the sky, overall, a dry and comfortable day.
Summer weather returns for the start of the week as heat and humidity return to the Stateline.
Summer Returns:
Monday and Tuesday of next week the heat and humidity return making it feel very humid and warm.
Monday will be a hot and humid day with temperatures flirting with the mid 90's with dew point temperatures close to the 60's. Tuesday could even be a tad bit warmer, with temperatures into the mid 90's and dew points above 65 degrees.
Both days could see heat indices into the triple digits, however Tuesday has a greater chance of seeing that.
Looking ahead:
A cold front move in Tuesday night into Wednesday, because of that we could see isolated scattered storms with rumbles of thunder. Temperatures cool back into the 80's.
After that hot and humid conditions shift back in, as does the chance for daily hit or miss showers. Areas that don't see showers could see drought conditions increase.