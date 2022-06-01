 Skip to main content
Near average weather settles in for a while

  • Updated
ROCKFORD (WREX) — Comfortably and consistently warm weather takes over for an extended stretch. We may not see summer heat until after the middle of the month.

jet stream and temperatures.png

A cooler weather pattern keeps pushing air in from Canada, holding temperatures down from the July levels we saw over the holiday weekend.

Average temperatures for the first couple of weeks of June are in the upper 70s to low 80s. We may hit the upper 70s at the warmest, putting us a touch below average through the middle of the month. We might not see the 80s until then.

Past Days and Forecast Graph.png

Wednesday night brings a slight chance for light rain early, then the weather clears out in time for Thursday. Temperatures turn a touch cooler and drop to the low 50s.

Thursday warms to the middle 70s, with a mostly sunny sky. Another weak cold front comes through early Friday, pushing us back into the upper 60s to low 70s. Look for another sunny day.

The weekend turns cloudier, though temperatures hold steady in the middle 70s. There is a chance for showers Saturday night into early Sunday morning. 

frost heads up.png

Depending on where a front lines up early next week, we may see a few more rain and storm chances early next week. Temperatures hold steady throughout next week and stay in the middle 70s.

Chief Meteorologist

Alex Kirchner is the Chief Meteorologist at 13 WREX. Alex is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist, and his work at WREX earned him a Best TV Weathercaster award from the Illinois Broadcasters Association, a regional Murrow award and 2 regional Emmy awards.

