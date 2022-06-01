Near average weather settles in for a while

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Comfortably and consistently warm weather takes over for an extended stretch. We may not see summer heat until after the middle of the month.
A cooler weather pattern keeps pushing air in from Canada, holding temperatures down from the July levels we saw over the holiday weekend.
Average temperatures for the first couple of weeks of June are in the upper 70s to low 80s. We may hit the upper 70s at the warmest, putting us a touch below average through the middle of the month. We might not see the 80s until then.
Wednesday night brings a slight chance for light rain early, then the weather clears out in time for Thursday. Temperatures turn a touch cooler and drop to the low 50s.
Thursday warms to the middle 70s, with a mostly sunny sky. Another weak cold front comes through early Friday, pushing us back into the upper 60s to low 70s. Look for another sunny day.
The weekend turns cloudier, though temperatures hold steady in the middle 70s. There is a chance for showers Saturday night into early Sunday morning.
Depending on where a front lines up early next week, we may see a few more rain and storm chances early next week. Temperatures hold steady throughout next week and stay in the middle 70s.