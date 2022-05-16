 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Elevated fire danger this afternoon and early evening...

Warm, dry, and breezy conditions are expected later today.
Relative humidities will drop into the mid 20 percent range
combined with near 30 mph wind gusts resulting in an increased
fire danger. Use extra caution when burning and disposing of
recently burned waste. Consider postponing any unnecessary burning
until after today.

Near average temperatures return this week along with a few chances for rain

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Near average temperatures take over this week with a few chances for rain. 

Near average temperatures:

This week is off to a cool but bright start as sunshine will dominate for our Monday. The afternoon may bring a few clouds to the area, but conditions will stay dry. 

Temperatures this afternoon will reach into the middle 70's as dew points remain fairly low. Breezy conditions are also expected with winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour into the afternoon. 

With the low humidity and breezy conditions expected, there is an elevated fire risk for this afternoon. Avoid any unnecessary burning today as conditions will bring an increasing threat of fire spreading. 

Gusty winds will die down as we head into tonight with mostly clear skies expected. 

Temperatures through this week will stay near average within the lower to middle 70's. Our warmest day will be Thursday as we'll briefly climb into the lower 80's. With thunderstorms possible as the end of the week, cooler air will settle in for the weekend with forecast highs falling into the 60's. 

Next chance:

With dry conditions dominating for our Monday, chances for rain return as early as tomorrow. The first half of Tuesday may see a spotty shower or two before more widespread rain will move Tuesday evening into the overnight hours. 

Showers will follow us into early Wednesday before we dry out until Thursday afternoon with a chance for thunderstorms returning. 

Thursday evening and night may see thunderstorms with some activity possible for Friday morning as well. 

Meteorologist

Claudia Olech is the meteorologist for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon. She joined the WREX team in February of 2021. She graduated from Northern Illinois University in May of 2021.

