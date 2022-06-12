Near average Sunday leads to a rather warm start to a new week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — One more seasonable day ahead before we turn hot and humid to start to the upcoming work week.
Seasonable Sunday:
A back door cold front made its way into the area overnight and into this morning. With the cooler air and damp ground expect some patchy fog into the morning hours. Temperatures start in the low 60's for the morning, warming into the low 80's.
Overnight lows dip back into the upper 50's with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible as a warm front approaches.
Enjoy the cooler and comfortable weather for the remainder of the weekend and start to prepare for some very hot and humid air move in for the start of the upcoming week ahead.
Summer-like conditions return:
Take it easy for the first half of the week as temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90's with very high humidity levels!
Monday sees temperatures in the upper 80s, with the passage of that warm front we could see a few thunderstorms that could pack a punch of strong winds and some hail.
Tuesday looks to be the hottest day of the week with highs close to record breaking territory. Highs in the upper 90's with dew points (humidity) in the upper 70's! With the very muggy air moving in, heat index values could jump into the triple digits.
Wednesday still remains hot with temperatures in the low to mid 90's with lower dew point temperatures allowing for the heat index values to be slightly lower but still close to the triple digits. A cold front is expected to move through Wednesday afternoon into the evening, breaking the heat and humidity.
Looking ahead:
The end of the week looks to still remain warm with temperatures in the mid to upper 80's, but the dew points return to the 50's which is very comfortable compared to Tuesday and Wednesday.
Skies remain clear and little to no precipitation is expected for next weekend.