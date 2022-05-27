Navy Club Ship #1 holds 'Sinking of the Ship' ceremony on Memorial Day

ROCKFORD -- On Monday, May 30 at 11 a.m., the annual Navy Club Ship #1's Sinking of the Ship ceremony will be held on the Rock River bank behind the Luther Center at State and Wyman in Rockford.
The ceremony has been a Rockford tradition since 1922.
The event will also include a reading of General Order #11 by Retired Rear Admiral Nathan E. Jones, a wreath presentation, and a 21-gun salute by the Rockford Detachment Marine Corp League.
Rockford Navy Club Ship #1 is an 84-year-old service organization that supports the local community in ways like providing meals to homeless Veterans and also funds a Veterans scholarship program at Rock Valley College.