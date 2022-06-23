'Nature Connects' LEGO exhibit now on display at Klehm Arboretum

ROCKFORD -- Now through September 11, the public is invited to Klehm Arboretum & Botanic Garden in Rockford to experience artist Sean Kenney's "Nature Connects" made with LEGO bricks.
The exhibit is composed of 15 sculptures on display throughout the grounds and gardens of Klehm.
Originally from New York, Kenney provides this description of his work: "Nature Connects further shows that just as LEGO bricks interconnect, everything in nature is interconnected in a delicate balance. The narratives, along with the intricate displays, also explore the importance of conservation, the balance of ecosystems, predator/prey relationships, and the relationships between humankind and the natural world."
The public can visit Klehm and the LEGO sculptures daily from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Daily admission is $8 for adults, $5 for children and seniors, and free for children ages 3 and younger.