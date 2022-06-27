Natural Land Institute receives grant for restoration of Nieman Marsh

PECATONICA -- The Natural Land Institute will be receiving a portion of the funds from $1 million North American Wetlands Conservation Grant, which will be used for stewardship tasks at the Neiman Marsh site.
Nieman Marsh, a private reserve for many animals, is an especially important resting and breeding ground for waterfowl and other migratory birds.
“The NLI award within this grant is $128,000 to fund much needed restoration activities that will enhance habitat for a variety of waterfowl and insects including the state-endangered King Rail (Ralus elegans)," said Zach Grycan, the Director of Stewardship at Natural Land Institute.
"The project will see an overall reduction of invasive species and increase native floral diversity more suitable to the King Rail and the insects it feeds on. The King Rail is known to utilize the site during their breeding season.”
The Natural Land Institute is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization based out of Rockford that has protected 18,000 acres of natural Illinois land since 1958.