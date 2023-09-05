National softball tournament to bring hundreds of people to Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The North American Fastpitch Association returns to the Rockford area this weekend to host the NAFA Masters World Series-East. The tournament runs Friday-Sunday at Mercyhealth Sportscore One. More than 500 players, coaches and spectators are expected to come to the area from around the country, bringing an estimated economic impact of more than $220-thousand.
"The Rockford region holds a long and distinguished reputation for hosting quality fastpitch softball tournaments," said Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau vice president of sales and service, Lindasy Arellano. "Our geographic location, the diamonds at Mercyhealth Sportscore One and Rockford’s hospitality will make for a great tournament this weekend.”
It's a men's tournament for ages 35-70. This will be Rockford's fifth time hosting the tournament. Spectators are welcome to attend. Admission is $10 per day or $25 for the weekend and concessions will be available for purchase.
NAFA is an international organization that helps every level of men’s fastpitch teams at the A, A-Major, AA and AA-Major levels of play. NAFA holds the world’s largest men’s fastpitch softball tournaments, which are held throughout the year. The organization’s mission has always been to provide a set of rules to help the game and promote the sport.