National Prescription Take Back Day events in Stateline counties collect pounds of medication, drugs

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — On April 22, or National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, House Minority Leader Tony McCombie hosted a successful series of prescription drop-off events in Stephenson, Carroll, and Joe Daviess counties.
The day is backed by the federal Drug Enforcement Agency to help prevent medication misuse and opioid addiction.
In Stephenson County, 15 pounds of unwanted, unused, or expired prescriptions were properly disposed of.
“I was impressed by the event’s turnout in Stephenson and we collected nearly 15 pounds of prescription medications,” said Stephenson County Sheriff Steve Stovall. “There will always be a need for a safe way to dispose of old prescriptions and this event was a great step for our community to come together and do that.”
In Carroll County, 19.5 pounds were collected.
“This event was about doing our part, to help fight the rising national trend of overdoses,” said Carroll County by Sheriff Ryan Kloepping. “Each resident that stopped by the event helped do their part to protect public safety in our area and for that I’m grateful.”
In Jo Daviess County, 20.1 pounds were collected.
“With 20.1 pounds of old prescriptions, medicines, and more collected in Jo Daviess, I’m proud to say we made a profound impact in keeping kids in our community safe and our streets clean,” Jo Daviess County by Sheriff Kevin Turner.
There was a little friendly competition amongst the counties, including Freeport, which collected 12 pounds at their own prescription drop-off event held on the same day.
“I want to thank the law enforcement officers including our Sheriffs that worked with us on this event and work hard every day to keep our communities safe,” said Rep. McCombie. “We had a great turn out at these three events—a clear sign that residents are ready to work toward making our neighborhoods safer and keeping harmful drugs off our streets.”
In addition to prescription medications cleaned out of medicine cabinets, the events collected harder substances, including fentanyl.