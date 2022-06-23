National Lightning Safety Awareness Week safety tips

SPRINGFIELD -- With June 19 through the 25 being National Lightning Safety Awareness Week, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) reminds the public to stay safe indoors during thunderstorms.
“It is extremely dangerous for people to stand outside and take pictures of lightning,” said Alicia Tate-Nadeau, Director of IEMA. “During a storm, everyone should remain inside.”
Lightning safety tips include:
- Avoid open fields or ridge tops
- Stay away from tall, isolated trees or other tall objects
- Set up camp in a valley or other low-lying area
- Stay away from water
- Pack a weather radio to provide thunderstorm warnings and safety information
Indoor lightning safety tips:
- Stay away from anything connected to electricity including landline phones and plumbing
- Close and stay away from exterior windows and doors
- Do not go on balconies, porches, or open garages
- Do not lie or lean on concrete floors or walls
- Bring pets inside
More lightning safety tips can be found in the online awareness handbook.