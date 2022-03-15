National Kidney Foundation of Illinois launches campaign to raise awareness of kidney health

CHICAGO (WREX) — A new campaign aims to educate and raise awareness about the impact of kidney disease.
The National Kidney Foundation of Illinois (NKFI) launched Kidney Health For Life recently. The campaign aims to educate the public about the impact of kidney disease and to address the high rate of kidney disease especially in African American, Hispanic and Asian communities throughout Illinois.
In 2019, Kidney disease ranked as the 8th leading cause of death, according to the CDC.
Kidney disease often has no symptoms in its early stages and can go undetected until advanced stages; that is why it is often referred to as a silent disease.
The NKFI’s Kidney Health For Life campaign will enhance its presence in African American, Hispanic, and Asian communities and carry its message to its target audience of adults ages 35-65 via community engagement, faith-based outreach, digital media, social media influencers and traditional media to get tested, schedule regular doctor visits and embrace healthy nutrition and lifestyle practices.
13 WREX spoke with one doctor who says you may not know all of the warning signs associated with kidney disease.
"The most common diseases are diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol and these in fact are the three most common causes of kidney disfunction," said Dr. Khrishna Sankaran, a nephrologist.
One key component of the campaign is community health talks that will be held at places of worship and community events in key cities throughout Illinois.
These health talks will continue through early Fall 2022. Participants will get first-hand information from doctors and medical experts and when possible, experience delicious cooking demonstrations.