National Child Abuse Prevention Month raises awareness for children facing abuse and neglect

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Local advocates are looking for ways to decrease the number of child abuse and neglect cases.
April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, raising awareness for the abuse and neglect of children and urge for the ending of such cases in the United States and around the world.
The Carrie Lynn Children's Center in Rockford is a local organization addressing the issue of sexual and physical abuse of children in the Stateline. The center handles all referrals for child sex and physical abuse cases in Boone and Winnebago Counties.
Officials at the organization say they have actually seen an uptick in abuse cases involving children.
"Our experience the last couple of years has been an increase in cases," says Kathy Pomahac, Executive Director of the Carrie Lynn Children's Center. "We are typically a busy center, but in 2021 we had a couple of record breaking months."
Advocates say that services like what the Carrie Lynn Children's Center provides is very important for healing the victims and their families.
The Carrie Lynn Children's Center is located at 826 N. Main St. in Rockford.
The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services' Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-252-2873.