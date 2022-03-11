Names of victims in deadly Garden Prairie fire released

GARDEN PRIARIE (WREX) — We now know the names of the victims of a deadly fire earlier this week in rural Boone County.
The Boone County Coroner's Office identified the victims as the following:
- Emanuel J. McConnaughay, 24
- Elizabeth S. J. McConnaughay, 20
- Danika Tatman, 14
- Zophia Tatman, 13
- Aniela Tatman, 9
All five died from smoke inhalation, the coroner's office says. Six other people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, officials say.
The deadly fire happened early Monday morning in the 11000 block of Fleming St. in Garden Prairie.
READ MORE: Communities collect donations for survivors of a house fire in Garden Prairie
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
All three children were students in the Belvidere District 100 school district, the district announced Monday.