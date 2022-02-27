Muslim Association of Greater Rockford brings community together with local businesses

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A local organization was bringing the community together and promoting other businesses and organizations.
The Muslim Association of Greater Rockford hosted an indoor community fair Sunday, allowing people to visit and interact with those providing important services in the community.
Vendors from across the Stateline promoted their products, from clothes to jewelry and health care services.
Samra Isic, MAGR's Public Relations Chair, says these opportunities are great ways for people to meet and engage with local business-owners as well as other community members.
"Vendors can come in and share items and stuff that, for example, may not be offered in Rockford at all times," Isic says.
MAGR is hoping to hold the community fair every other month, helping to bring the community together and promote local businesses.