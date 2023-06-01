Music on Chicago returns to downtown Freeport

FREEPORT (WREX) — A popular Freeport music series returns for 2023, with Music on Chicago making its 2023 debut Friday night. The Pretzel City music series takes place the first Friday of June, July and August, bringing lots of people to downtown Freeport.
"We moved it from our original location which is just here behind us (on Chicago Ave.) to the Arts Plaza because of the continued growing crowd that we have with this," said Nicole Haas, the brand director for the Greater Freeport Partnership. "It's a great family-friendly atmosphere bringing lawn chairs and a place to sit down, relax and enjoy yourself in a happy hour type of atmosphere on a Friday evening."
Admission is $5 for adults and there will be food and drinks available for purchase.
This year’s entertainment includes:
June 2 – That Gurl (8-11 pm) with Route 66 (5:30-7:45 pm)
July 7 – Blue Steel (6-10 pm)
August 4 – Boogie & the Yo-Yoz