...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
FRIDAY NIGHT...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is forecasting Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) for ozone for all of Illinois on Friday June 2nd.

Warm, dry, and sunny weather along with intensifying drought conditions
are major contributing factors for ozone formation.  Air Quality
Index (AQI) forecasts and levels can normally be found at
AirNow.gov, but the unique widespread nature of this episode prompted
this extra National Weather Service alert.

Active children and adults, especially people with pulmonary or
respiratory disease such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor
activity.

Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Air quality
forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions can be found
at www.airnow.gov

Media Contact...217 558 1536.

Music on Chicago returns to downtown Freeport

Music on Chicago

FREEPORT (WREX) — A popular Freeport music series returns for 2023, with Music on Chicago making its 2023 debut Friday night. The Pretzel City music series takes place the first Friday of June, July and August, bringing lots of people to downtown Freeport.

"We moved it from our original location which is just here behind us (on Chicago Ave.) to the Arts Plaza because of the continued growing crowd that we have with this," said Nicole Haas, the brand director for the Greater Freeport Partnership. "It's a great family-friendly atmosphere bringing lawn chairs and a place to sit down, relax and enjoy yourself in a happy hour type of atmosphere on a Friday evening."

Admission is $5 for adults and there will be food and drinks available for purchase.

This year’s entertainment includes:

June 2 – That Gurl (8-11 pm) with Route 66 (5:30-7:45 pm)

July 7 – Blue Steel (6-10 pm)

August 4 – Boogie & the Yo-Yoz

