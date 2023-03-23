Multiple NFL teams attend NIU Pro Day, eight former Huskies work out

DeKalb — Five of NIU’s 2022 class as well as three Huskies who transferred returned to NIU's Chessick Center Thursday, where Four NFL teams (Bears, 49ers, Lions and Browns) gathered to watch each player go through different workouts including the 40 yard dash, bench press and positional workouts like catching and agility.
Here's the full list of athletes that participated at Thursday's pro day.
Kyle Pugh, LB (NIU ’22)
Cole Tucker, WR (NIU ’22)
Izayah Green-May, OLB/DE (NIU ’22)
Jordan White, DB (NIU ’22)
Michael Kennedy, OLB/DE (NIU ’22)
Dillon Thomas, DB (NIU ’21, Missouri State ’22)
Jordan Cole, OLB (NIU ’20, SEMO ’22)
Shaquan Oliver, RB (NIU ’20, Kentucky State ’22)
It's been a long road for LB Kyle Pugh, starting as a redshirt in 2015 before suffering two season ending injuries during his career.
Pugh would finish his career as a Huskie playing in 11 of the teams 12 games in 2022.
Pugh leaves NIU with 241 total tackles.
He says being able to showcase his skills in the pro day is the conclusion to a long journey.
"We put a lot of blood sweat and tears here into this organization and it's home for us," Pugh said.
"It was just a blessing, an opportunity we cherish to lace up one more time and compete on this field again."
For Receiver, Cole Tucker, being able to spend his college days in his hometown of DeKalb was something he will always cherish.
While the NFL is the ultimate end goal, Tucker is headed north of the border to see what teams in the Canadian Football League say about the sturdy pass-catcher.
"I've got bears local Pro Day coming up in April as long as with along with the Packers local pro day, so, NFL is the ultimate goal, but I'm just giving myself every opportunity to play at the next level," Tucker said.
Guys like Cole Tucker and Kyle Pugh have all been in Dekalb the last few years but welcoming former teammates like Dilllon Thomas gave them the chance to re-live some of their finest college moments.
Despite staying local and training in Chicago the last few months, Thomas says the return to DeKalb brought a sight of familiar faces, providing comfort ahead of one of his biggest days.
"I felt pretty good just coming back and just being around all the guys and just being on the facilities and familiar faces it felt really at home," he said.
"I felt comfortable training for last two months just got my mind right and it's ready to go come today."
Thomas, like other draft prospects, turn now to the April 27th NFL Draft.
With more preparation still to be done.
"Just making sure I'm ready for whoever calls and getting that going," he said.
"Then come Draft Day, just waiting for the call phone call for sure."