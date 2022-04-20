Multiple cows loose on an Illinois highway after crash

JOLIET (WREX) — A semi-truck crash left a group of cows loose on an Illinois highway Tuesday.
Authorities that a tractor trailer hit another semi-truck on Interstate 80 near Joliet just before 4 p.m. Tuesday, leading to massive delays and road closures due to the damage at the scene.
One of the semi-trucks involved was carrying cattle.
Police had to corral the animals and clean up the extensive damage from the crash.
There have been reports of injuries in connection with the crash, but no specific information has been released by police. The roadway was cleared and reopened before 10 p.m.