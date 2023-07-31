Muggy weather stays away this week

The high heat and humidity of last week continues to stay away this week. The big change in humidity over the weekend stays in place.
Over the rest of the day, quiet and cool weather settles in. We'll be clear over night with lows dipping into the upper 50s.
High pressure stays nearby, keeping the tranquil weather going.
August starts with warm and comfortable summer conditions. A mostly sunny sky hangs overhead, while highs warm into the middle 80s. A light breezy kicks in from the southeast.
The humidity stays low for most of the week, though it may creep up to slightly humid by Thursday and Friday. The heat also warms slightly as the week goes along. Temperatures rise to the upper 80s by Thursday and Friday.
This pattern may change a little by the weekend. Low chances for rain creep in, taking place sometime between Friday and Sunday. The best chances look to be later Saturday. Our temperatures cool off a little and back to the low 80s.
August may stay comfortably warm. The weather leans near or slightly cooler than average for the first third of the month.