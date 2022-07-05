Muggy air may lead to a couple rounds of severe storms

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Peak afternoon heat index values 105 to 110 degrees
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east
central, north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Illinois and northwest Indiana, including the
following areas, in Illinois, Boone, Central Cook, DuPage, Eastern
Will, Kane, Lake IL, McHenry, Northern Cook, Northern Will,
Southern Cook, Southern Will and Winnebago. In northwest Indiana,
Lake IN and Porter.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Numerous thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon
and last through the overnight period. High moisture will
lead to efficient rain rates with flash flooding possible
where storms train.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch means flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based
upon the latest forecasts. Persons with interests along area rivers,
creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and
be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Expect flooding of creeks, ditches, canals, and storm sewers, as
well roadways, underpasses, and other poor drainage areas.

&&

Muggy air may lead to a couple rounds of severe storms

  • 0

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Tonight's hot and humid weather sets the stage for another round of potential severe storms and flash flooding. Have multiple ways to get alerts, especially late at night.

Justin Headlines.png

With temperatures in the 90s and almost tropical levels of humidity in the air, the heat index jumped well over 100 degrees this afternoon and evening. Continue to take it very easy in the heat and drink a ton of water. The dangerous levels of heat should wind down after 8 pm. Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories highlighting the dangerous conditions expire by then.

WREX.png

The muggy air doesn't go away immediately, which primes the atmosphere for severe weather. Hot and humid air is great fuel for strong to severe thunderstorms, like we saw on the 4th of July. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until midnight to highlight this threat across all areas.

severe watch.png

The storms develop in 2 potential rounds: one this evening for a sliver of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin, and the 2nd coming area-wide later tonight. The 2nd round is still up in the air, depending on the track of a weather system in South Dakota.

radar 1.png

With round #1, we'll see isolated strong to severe storms near a cold front. The front stretches roughly from southern Wisconsin to Rockford to DeKalb, then south. Damaging wind gusts, large hail, and flooding rainfall are possible with these storms through 8 pm. Locations south of the front likely won't see any storms.

flood.png

A Flood Watch for Winnebago, Boone, and McHenry counties is in effect until 3 am Wednesday. These areas saw heavy rainfall last night and could see flash flooding if heavy rain tracks through again. The watch is a heads up that dangerous flooding is possible, so stay alert.

radar 2.png

After a short break, we'll be watching closely for a complex of storms coming from Iowa and South Dakota. This complex may still miss us or weaken as it arrives. If it tracks right, however, significant wind damage and/or flash flooding is likely across all of our area. Make sure you have ways to get alerts late tonight as this moves in.

THREAT TRACK INDEX.png

The showers and storms should clear out by Wednesday morning. Midweek may end up staying quiet, then storms may return on Thursday. Starting tomorrow, temperatures remain cooler and in the low 80s.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Chief Meteorologist

Alex Kirchner is the Chief Meteorologist at 13 WREX. Alex is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist, and his work at WREX earned him a Best TV Weathercaster award from the Illinois Broadcasters Association, a regional Murrow award and 2 regional Emmy awards.

