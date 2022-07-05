Muggy air may lead to a couple rounds of severe storms

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Tonight's hot and humid weather sets the stage for another round of potential severe storms and flash flooding. Have multiple ways to get alerts, especially late at night.
With temperatures in the 90s and almost tropical levels of humidity in the air, the heat index jumped well over 100 degrees this afternoon and evening. Continue to take it very easy in the heat and drink a ton of water. The dangerous levels of heat should wind down after 8 pm. Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories highlighting the dangerous conditions expire by then.
The muggy air doesn't go away immediately, which primes the atmosphere for severe weather. Hot and humid air is great fuel for strong to severe thunderstorms, like we saw on the 4th of July. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until midnight to highlight this threat across all areas.
The storms develop in 2 potential rounds: one this evening for a sliver of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin, and the 2nd coming area-wide later tonight. The 2nd round is still up in the air, depending on the track of a weather system in South Dakota.
With round #1, we'll see isolated strong to severe storms near a cold front. The front stretches roughly from southern Wisconsin to Rockford to DeKalb, then south. Damaging wind gusts, large hail, and flooding rainfall are possible with these storms through 8 pm. Locations south of the front likely won't see any storms.
A Flood Watch for Winnebago, Boone, and McHenry counties is in effect until 3 am Wednesday. These areas saw heavy rainfall last night and could see flash flooding if heavy rain tracks through again. The watch is a heads up that dangerous flooding is possible, so stay alert.
After a short break, we'll be watching closely for a complex of storms coming from Iowa and South Dakota. This complex may still miss us or weaken as it arrives. If it tracks right, however, significant wind damage and/or flash flooding is likely across all of our area. Make sure you have ways to get alerts late tonight as this moves in.
The showers and storms should clear out by Wednesday morning. Midweek may end up staying quiet, then storms may return on Thursday. Starting tomorrow, temperatures remain cooler and in the low 80s.