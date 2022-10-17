 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Much warmer weather comes back soon

  • Updated
  • 0
start of the week w stops.png

Temperatures jump from the 40s to the 70s in the coming days

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The first flurries of the fall aren't a sign of things to come this week. We trend in the opposite direction, with September weather back soon.

The first half of the week, however, remain November-like. The clouds and flurries clear out tonight, but the cold wind and chilly temperatures remain. We could be in for one of our coldest nights in a while with lows in the upper 20s. Breezy northwest winds bring the wind chills down into the teens by sunrise.

Sunshine returns Tuesday, but the day may not warm up much. Highs stay in the middle 40s, with breezy winds keeping the wind chill in the 20s to 30s. Wednesday isn't much warmer, but we get closer to 50 degrees. 

jet stream and temperatures.png

Beyond Wednesday, however, the weather makes some big changes. A change in the upper-level winds blow in much warmer air versus the cold conditions we feel now.

We jump roughly 10 degrees per day, giving us the 50s for Thursday then the 60s for Friday. Both of those days keep the sunny streak going.

Meteorgram 5-DAY FORECAST.png

Ultimately, we land in the 70s with sunshine this weekend. That's a 30-degree change between Monday and Saturday.

Cooler weather with rain may return early next week.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Chief Meteorologist

Alex Kirchner is the Chief Meteorologist at 13 WREX. Alex is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist, and his work at WREX earned him a Best TV Weathercaster award from the Illinois Broadcasters Association, a regional Murrow award and 2 regional Emmy awards.

Recommended for you