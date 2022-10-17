Much warmer weather comes back soon

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The first flurries of the fall aren't a sign of things to come this week. We trend in the opposite direction, with September weather back soon.
The first half of the week, however, remain November-like. The clouds and flurries clear out tonight, but the cold wind and chilly temperatures remain. We could be in for one of our coldest nights in a while with lows in the upper 20s. Breezy northwest winds bring the wind chills down into the teens by sunrise.
Sunshine returns Tuesday, but the day may not warm up much. Highs stay in the middle 40s, with breezy winds keeping the wind chill in the 20s to 30s. Wednesday isn't much warmer, but we get closer to 50 degrees.
Beyond Wednesday, however, the weather makes some big changes. A change in the upper-level winds blow in much warmer air versus the cold conditions we feel now.
We jump roughly 10 degrees per day, giving us the 50s for Thursday then the 60s for Friday. Both of those days keep the sunny streak going.
Ultimately, we land in the 70s with sunshine this weekend. That's a 30-degree change between Monday and Saturday.
Cooler weather with rain may return early next week.