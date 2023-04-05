Much-needed quiet weather stays in place for a while

After several rounds of strong to severe storms, we get a long and needed break from intense activity. Conditions heat up as the quiet weather settles in.
The blustery winds felt all day Wednesday slow up some Thursday. We'll see westerly winds gust to 30 mph (instead of the 40-50 mph gusts). Outside of that, the day turns quiet and sunny. Look for temperatures to warm into the low 50s, which is close to average for this time of year.
The wind is a lot calmer by Friday, as a tranquil and sunny stretch begins. Friday warms up to the upper 50s, we hit the low 60s on Saturday, then near 70 degrees for Easter Sunday. All of these days see mainly sunny weather.
Next week brings a preview of summer weather. Temperatures may soar to near 80 degrees by Tuesday. The sunny stretch may last through much of next week.