Much-needed quiet weather stays in place for a while

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Illinois...

Rock River At Afton affecting Rock and Winnebago Counties.

Fox River Near Berlin affecting Green Lake County.

Fox River Lower Near New Munster affecting Lake and Kenosha
Counties.

Wisconsin River At Portage affecting Columbia County.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 400 AM CDT.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT UNTIL
FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Rock River at Afton.

* WHEN...From late Thursday night until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 9.1 feet, Floodwaters affect property of a home on
South Christian Road on the east side of the river in the Afton
area.  There is minor erosional flood damage to lowland and
agricultural land in the Afton and Janesville areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 8.7 feet.
- Bankfull stage is 8.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Friday morning and continue rising to a crest of 9.2
feet early Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
9.2 feet on 03/14/1944.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

River forecasts are available for some but not all river gaging
locations. The 7 day river forecast takes into account past
precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and predicted
precipitation for the basin. Precipitation is for the next 24 hours
in the future from April through September and for 48 hours in the
future from October through March.

(Stages in ft.)       Bank-       Latest         Forecast stages
-               Flood full       observed        ...for 1 pm...
Location        stage stage     stage/time    Thu  Fri  Sat  Sun
Afton           9.0   8.0   8.72  3 pm 4/05   8.8  9.0  9.0  9.2

-                    Highest       24 hour change
-                    observed      in river stage
-                    stage in        (ft.) up to     Highest stage
-                    the last      latest observed    forecast in
-                     7 days            stage         next 7 days
Afton           8.76  4 am 4/05        -0.01       9.20  7 pm 4/11


&&

Much-needed quiet weather stays in place for a while

  • Updated
  • 0

After several rounds of strong to severe storms, we get a long and needed break from intense activity. Conditions heat up as the quiet weather settles in.

full screen info graphic.png

The blustery winds felt all day Wednesday slow up some Thursday. We'll see westerly winds gust to 30 mph (instead of the 40-50 mph gusts). Outside of that, the day turns quiet and sunny. Look for temperatures to warm into the low 50s, which is close to average for this time of year.

The wind is a lot calmer by Friday, as a tranquil and sunny stretch begins. Friday warms up to the upper 50s, we hit the low 60s on Saturday, then near 70 degrees for Easter Sunday. All of these days see mainly sunny weather.

start of the week w stops.png

Next week brings a preview of summer weather. Temperatures may soar to near 80 degrees by Tuesday. The sunny stretch may last through much of next week.

