...The National Weather Service in Chicago IL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected to be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING TO MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From Tuesday evening to Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.
At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge Campground east
of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 7.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Wednesday morning and continue rising to a crest near
13.5 feet Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Much-needed dry weather settles in

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rain stays well away from our area for most of the week, giving us much-needed time to recover from the excessive flooding.

High pressure works in overnight, scouring out the muggy air. Cooler weather settles in too, dropping lows into the low 60s. A few spots may even dip into the 50s.

The high leaves us sunny and dry for Tuesday. These conditions may not leave until next week!

We can use all of the dry weather that we can get. A county-wide Flood Warning remains in effect for all of Stephenson County until 6 pm Tuesday. Avoid any flooded roads and areas. A Flood Warning for the Pecatonica River stays in effect until Thursday. The river crests tonight, then slowly recedes later this week.

Another theme of the week is the cooler air with much lower humidity. Temperatures stay in the 70s more often than not. Wednesday warms back into the low 80s, but Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday drop into the 70s. We warm into the low 80s again this weekend, then the 70s may return next week.

Chief Meteorologist

Alex Kirchner is the Chief Meteorologist at 13 WREX. Alex is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist, and his work at WREX earned him a Best TV Weathercaster award from the Illinois Broadcasters Association, a regional Murrow award and 2 regional Emmy awards.

