Much-needed dry weather settles in

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rain stays well away from our area for most of the week, giving us much-needed time to recover from the excessive flooding.
High pressure works in overnight, scouring out the muggy air. Cooler weather settles in too, dropping lows into the low 60s. A few spots may even dip into the 50s.
The high leaves us sunny and dry for Tuesday. These conditions may not leave until next week!
We can use all of the dry weather that we can get. A county-wide Flood Warning remains in effect for all of Stephenson County until 6 pm Tuesday. Avoid any flooded roads and areas. A Flood Warning for the Pecatonica River stays in effect until Thursday. The river crests tonight, then slowly recedes later this week.
Another theme of the week is the cooler air with much lower humidity. Temperatures stay in the 70s more often than not. Wednesday warms back into the low 80s, but Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday drop into the 70s. We warm into the low 80s again this weekend, then the 70s may return next week.