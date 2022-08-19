MPV vaccinations now available from the Winnebago County Health Department

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Winnebago County Health Department announced Friday that it has received a "limited supply" of monkeypox virus, or MPV, vaccine.
Health Department officials say they will begin administering the vaccine to those in the community who are at the most risk.
WCHD says the MPV vaccine is eligible for close contacts of someone with the virus or men, ages 18 or older, who have sex with men and have multiple or anonymous sex partners, intimate or sexual contact with other men, or have exchanged money, goods, or services for sex.
The announcement comes 10 days after the first case of MPV was detected in Winnebago County.
"With the availability of vaccine comes the opportunity to get ahead of this virus to protect those most at risk from getting and spreading MPV," says Dr. Sandra Martell, Public Health Administrator for WCHD.
"While the risk remains low in Winnebago County, MPV continues to spread throughout the state. By protecting vulnerable members of our community, we help to protect our whole community."
To register to get the MPV vaccine, go to the Winnebago County Health Department's website. Registering includes screening to determine eligibility and prioritizes vaccination appointments for those most at risk for the virus.
WCHD says registering does not guarantee vaccination and that information provided to the health department for registration is confidential.
The MPV vaccine is not currently recommended for the general public, according to health officials, or for men who have sex with men unless they meet the additional criteria.