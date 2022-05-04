'Move More for Better Health' event to be held May 19

FREEPORT – The University of Illinois Extension will offer an educational workshop, “Move More for Better Health” on Thursday, May 19 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Learn the benefits of physical activity for both body and brain wellness.
The free event will be held in person at the Stephenson County Farm Bureau at 210 West Spring Street in Freeport.
Join in person or virtually to be taught by University of Illinois Extension Nutrition and Wellness Educator Diana Reinhold about managing chronic illness, working fitness into everyday activities, and more.
If registration is completed by May 17, a Zoom link will be provided for virtual attendance and a spot will be saved if attending in person.