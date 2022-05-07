Mother and daughter nurses reflect on special bond during Mother's Day and National Nurses Week

MADISON (WREX) — Friday marked the first day of National Nurses Week, which highlights and honors the contributions and sacrifices nurses make every day to keep people safe and healthy.
The week also falls during Mother's Day weekend, celebrating the bond that kids have with their mothers.
At UW Health in Madison, two nurses share that special bond as mother and daughter.
Daughter Kalyn Sonday is a second-year inpatient nurse at UW Health East Madison Hospital, while mother Tori Sonday has been a nurse for 35 years, currently at UW Health's West Madison Clinic.
"I grew up seeing what a positive impact my mom had on patients and how much she loved her job, so it was a no brainer to follow in her footsteps," Kalyn Sonday says. "I couldn't wait to become a nurse like her, so I got my Certified Nursing Assistant license at 16 and knew then I would go on to nursing school after college."
Kalyn's grandmother, Beverly Reynolds, was also a nurse with UW Health. In 2005, Reynolds won a UW Health Nurse Excellence Award. This year, Kalyn won the "Rising Star" award.
National Nurses Week runs from May 6 to May 12. May 8 has been designated National Student Nurses Day, a day that, this year, coincides with Mother's Day.
The Sondays say they are proud to carry a tradition that lasts three generations.
"Being a nurse made me a better mom because I knew what to expect when they got sick or hurt," Tori Sonday says. "Kalyn grew up in the healthcare world and I am pretty sure she was the only five-year-old who knew how to check herself in for an appointment at the clinic."
According to the American Nurses Association, National School Nurse Day will be Wednesday, May 11.
National Nurses Week concludes on Thursday, May 12, the birthday of Florence Nightingale, known as the founder of modern nursing.