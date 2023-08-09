Most of the area stays dry today with a few showers possible further south

After a foggy start, Wednesday brings more cloud cover than sunshine as chances for rain return for parts of the area this afternoon.
Wednesday brings more clouds than sunshine with mostly cloudy skies expected. Chances for rain move in for our afternoon with scattered showers expected. Most of this activity will stay south of I-20 with our norther counties staying dry. Mostly cloudy but dry conditions are expected for another day at the Boone County Fair.
Any rain showers will move out later this evening as cloud cover exits overnight as well. Sunshine and the middle 80's take over for Thursday for a great day to head outside.
Sunshine will greet us early Friday all before a chance for severe weather. The entire area is under a 2 out of 5 for severe potential. All hazards are possible if storms become severe including damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes.
This activity is expected during the afternoon and evening with the weekend staying dry and sunny. Temperatures will remain in the low to middle 80's until the upper 80's take over on Saturday.