More than $1 million in federal funding going to local organizations

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Two local organizations are getting federal funding for new community centers.
Congresswoman Cheri Bustos says more than $1 million total will be going to the YMCA of Rock River Valley and Rosecrance in Freeport.
"As a member of the House Appropriations Committee, my top priority is bringing tax payer dollars back home to support our communities," Bustos said. "These transformative investments will help make a Youth Equity Center and a new health care clinic a reality in these communities."
$750,000 will be going to the YMCA of Rock River Valley to create a Youth Equity Center, introducing programming focused on breaking the cycle of poverty and addressing social determinants of health.
According to Bustos, the center will address food insecurity, support college and career readiness, promote healthy lifestyles, and increase family stability and social responsibility.
Brent Pentenburg, CEO of the YMCA of Rock River Valley, says students need academic, social, and emotional support.
"Newly renovated spaces will allow more robust programming with everything from maker spaces for creative exploration, to a remodeled kitchen to provide meals to fight food insecurity," Pentenburg said. "The funds will help create a place for the whole family, complete with recreational space, child care, and community meeting rooms. When we serve the whole family, we strengthen the community."
$300,000 will be going to Rosecrance in Freeport to establish a new outpatient behavioral health care clinic.
The proposed clinic will provide evidence-based care in a setting that is therapeutic and conducive for healing for mental health and substance abuse patients, staffed with two mental health and two substance abuse clinicians.
Rosecrance Health Network CEO Dave Gomel says the health clinic will provide a great resource for residents in Stephenson County.
"We are grateful that Congress is prioritizing the need for behavioral healthcare resources in our communities, and we applaud Rep. Bustos for her support," Gomel said. "Rural areas with limited resources will greatly benefit from expanded access to care."
Bustos says the funding passed the U.S. House and will be voted on by the Senate and signed by President Biden in the coming days.