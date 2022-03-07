 Skip to main content
More snow on the way after a sunny break

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We get a couple days of sunny and dry weather before winter strikes again late this week. Temperatures may struggle to warm into the middle of the month.

Sunny break:

After a couple inches of snow fell between Sunday night and Monday morning, the weather turns quiet for a few days. 

High pressure flows in by Tuesday, clearing the weather out. Temperatures warm up a little and rise into the low 40s. Southwest winds are a little breezy and gusting to 20 mph.

The high sticks around into Wednesday, keeping the sunny weather going. Look for another day in the low 40s.

A cold front moves through by Wednesday night, with the next weather system arriving between Thursday and Friday. As a result, wintry weather hits again going into the weekend.

Wintry into the weekend:

Thursday starts out dry and on the cloudy end. Temperatures dip into the middle 30s thanks to Wednesday night's cold front. 

By Thursday evening, snow showers look likely. We may see another few inches of snow Thursday evening through Friday morning. While most of the impacts look to occur Thursday night, be aware roads may get slippery during the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes. Stay up to speed on the forecast throughout the week.

Arctic air lingers into the weekend. Friday stays in the upper 20s, while Saturday could cool further into the middle 20s. At the very least, Saturday turns sunny and dry.

Long term, the weather trends back toward average. Highs may return to the low 40s Sunday, then could hit the 50s late next week.

Chief Meteorologist

Alex Kirchner is the Chief Meteorologist at 13 WREX. Alex is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist, and his work at WREX earned him a Best TV Weathercaster award from the Illinois Broadcasters Association, a regional Murrow award and 2 regional Emmy awards.

