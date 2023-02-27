More showers this week may lead to minor flooding

Monday's rain and additional showers could push a few rivers above flood stage this week.
Some of the Stateline is under Flood Watches including some of the rivers in Winnebago County. A Flood Watch will go into effect on at midnight for portions of the Sugar River between Durand and Shirland.
The Rock River will see a Flood Watch go into effect on March 1st as areas such as Rockton downstream through Roscoe and Loves Park may see a flood threat.
We get a brief chance to dry out ahead of the next shower chances. Temperatures drop into the low 30s for tonight with mostly cloudy skies and gusty winds. Winds may gust up to 35 MPH, even the overnight hours and into early Tuesday morning. Skies remain partly sunny for Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures staying in the upper 40s to low 50s for both days.
Our next chance for rain returns late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, all rain will be gone by the morning commute. Thankfully this round shouldn't push rivers much higher. We may only get 1/4" for rainfall.
After Wednesday temperatures start to drop back into the upper 30s to low 40s, with mostly cloudy skies. Another chance for precipitation, this time in the form of snow, moves in late Thursday into Friday morning.
Dry conditions return in time for the weekend with temperatures back into the 40s.
