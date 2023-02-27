More showers this week may lead to minor flooding

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...
Illinois...

Sugar River At Brodhead affecting Green, Rock and Winnebago
Counties.



.Heavy rain that occurred earlier today may lead to river rises that
reach flood stage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 1145 PM CST.

&&

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO LATE THURSDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Sugar River at Brodhead.

* WHEN...From late tonight to late Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 6.0 feet, Some roads are flooded about 6 miles
downstream in Avon Township of Rock County. In the Avon Bottoms
area of Rock County, flooding is occurring in Sugar River Park. In
Illinois, Winslow Rd is threatened near the river between Durand
and Shirland. Low lying areas of Sugar Shores Camping Resort may
be inundated.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 2.3 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached just after midnight
tonight.
- Flood stage is 5.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

River forecasts are available for some but not all river gaging
locations. The 7 day river forecast takes into account past
precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and predicted
precipitation for the basin. Precipitation is for the next 24 hours
in the future from April through September and for 48 hours in the
future from October through March.

(Stages in ft.)       Bank-       Latest         Forecast stages
-               Flood full       observed        ...for 6 pm...
Location        stage stage     stage/time    Tue  Wed  Thu  Fri
Brodhead        5.0   4.5   2.30  2 pm 2/27   5.9  5.9  5.0  4.0

-                    Highest       24 hour change
-                    observed      in river stage
-                    stage in        (ft.) up to     Highest stage
-                    the last      latest observed    forecast in
-                     7 days            stage         next 7 days
Brodhead        2.46  3 pm 2/27         0.96       6.00  12 pm 3/01


&&

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Chicago IL has issued a Flood
Watch for the following rivers in Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but
not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along
rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest
forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Rock River from Swanson Road in Roscoe downstream to
Shorewood Park in Loves Park, including the Latham Park gauge.

* WHEN...From late Tuesday night until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Water overflows low-lying river banks along
Baldwin Drive and North Pier Drive in Machesney Park. Winnebago
County considers "no wake" order for the Rock River.
At 9.0 feet, Boathouses threatened along the river in Machesney Park.
At 9.5 feet, Low-lying areas of Sportscore One are inundated in
north Rockford.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CST Monday the stage was 6.2 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached by Wednesday.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Chicago IL has issued a Flood
Watch for the following rivers in Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but
not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along
rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest
forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From Tuesday evening until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 8.7 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached by tomorrow.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Chicago IL has issued a Flood
Watch for the following rivers in Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but
not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along
rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest
forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Rock River from Prairie Hill Road downstream to Swanson
Road in Roscoe, including the Rockton gauge.

* WHEN...From Wednesday morning until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Low-lying areas of Settlers Park in Rockton
are inundated.
At 10.0 feet, Low-lying structures are threatened along Edgemere
Terrace near Roscoe.
At 10.5 feet, Edgemere Terrace threatened near Roscoe.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CST Monday the stage was 6.9 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached by Wednesday.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

More showers this week may lead to minor flooding

  • Updated
  • 0

Monday's rain and additional showers could push a few rivers above flood stage this week.

2 panels with big icons.png

Some of the Stateline is under Flood Watches including some of the rivers in Winnebago County. A Flood Watch will go into effect on at midnight for portions of the Sugar River between Durand and Shirland.

WREX clouds.png
The Rock River will see a Flood Watch go into effect on March 1st as areas such as Rockton downstream through Roscoe and Loves Park may see a flood threat.
 
We get a brief chance to dry out ahead of the next shower chances. Temperatures drop into the low 30s for tonight with mostly cloudy skies and gusty winds. Winds may gust up to 35 MPH, even the overnight hours and into early Tuesday morning. Skies remain partly sunny for Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures staying in the upper 40s to low 50s for both days.
HRRR long range.png
 
Our next chance for rain returns late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, all rain will be gone by the morning commute. Thankfully this round shouldn't push rivers much higher. We may only get 1/4" for rainfall.
 
After Wednesday temperatures start to drop back into the upper 30s to low 40s, with mostly cloudy skies. Another chance for precipitation, this time in the form of snow, moves in late Thursday into Friday morning.
 
Dry conditions return in time for the weekend with temperatures back into the 40s. 

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Chief Meteorologist

Alex Kirchner is the Chief Meteorologist at 13 WREX. Alex is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist from the Americal Meteorological Society, and his work has earned numerous awards including 3 regional Emmy awards.

