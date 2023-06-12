More rain on the way, though the weather remains cool

While there's a lot of catching up to do, a little rain helps in the long run through Tuesday. Temperatures remain cool as a side effect, however.
Spotty light rain showers cover the area through early tonight. The rain won't wash out your evening but be ready for a few raindrops or a brief shower from time-to-time. Tonight's rain is generally done by midnight. Temperatures fall to the low 50s overnight.
More widespread rainfall comes Tuesday. The showers start nice and early in the morning, with light rain lasting until the middle of the morning. We may get a break around the middle of the day, then showers start up again by mid-afternoon. The rain and occasional heavier showers lasting until Tuesday night.
Temperatures struggle to warm under the clouds and rain. Highs only hit the upper 60s, which is closer to 15 degrees below average. We get back to summer weather quickly after Tuesday.
Highs jump back to the low 80s starting Wednesday. We'll hold onto summer warmth and sunshine Wednesday through Friday. Keep an eye on the weekend; showers and storms may return, though temperatures stay near the 80s.