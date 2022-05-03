More rain and frost likely this week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Patchy frost is possible by early Wednesday morning thanks to the extra cool May weather. We swap out the chill for a summer preview soon.
Frosty Wednesday:
The unseasonably cool weather brings a chance for frosty early Wednesday morning. With most locations near freezing, patchy frost is possible, especially the farther north you go. Cover up your flowers and plants if necessary.
The rest of Wednesday differs plenty from earlier this week. We'll see a sunny sky to start the day, then partly cloudy weather later. Temperatures rebound a little, warming into the upper 50s to low 60s.
Another soggy stretch:
Rain showers aim to return Thursday, with mainly lighter rain during the second half of the day. We may see showers linger overnight and into Friday. There's a chance for heavier rain on Friday, but that depends on where the showers line up.
If the lower chances for rain pan out on Friday, we may not see the soggy weather wrap up until Friday night.
Temperatures struggle to warm for a few more days, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s Thursday and Friday.
Heating up:
We get back to May weather this weekend, then a preview of summer weather lines up next week.
Saturday turns sunny, which helps us warm up into the middle 60s. We stay on that trend into Sunday, with highs near 70 degrees. This kind of weather is near average for early May.
Starting Monday, the low 80s look possible for a few days in a row. We may not stay there all week, but most days are at least in the 70s late next week.
The new week doesn't feature much for rain chances, though there are slight chances for rain early in the week.