Mondelez selling off gum business

CHICAGO -- Mondelez International, based in Chicago, announced during an investor event that it is selling off its gum business, including beloved brands like Dentyne and Trident.
This decision affects North American and parts of European markets.
Mondelez will continue to hold onto its gum business in different emerging markets.
Gum sales fell during the early times of COVID when foot traffic in convenience stores diminished and more people stayed home.
However, candy sales rose higher and higher during the same time when comfort foods were in demand.
The company has just started looking for a buyer and there's no timeline yet for a sale, a spokesperson told CNN Business.
"Mondelez International is reshaping its portfolio, with a long-term vision to accelerate growth and generate 90% of revenue in chocolate and biscuits, including baked snacks," the company said in a statement Tuesday.