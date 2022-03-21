 Skip to main content
Monday's warmth quickly gives way to cool and rainy weather

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The weather drops right back into March, with a 20°+ drop and a rainy pattern that lasts past midweek. Temperatures won't make a jump right back up again either.

Soggy pattern:

A slow-moving weather system hangs out in the Midwest from Tuesday to Thursday, providing rainy weather for several days in a row. 

Each day won't be a washout, but look for long stretches of steady rain with several breaks mixed in. The scattered showers slowly add up, with over 1/2" of rainfall possible by Thursday. Some spots may see up to 3/4". 

The weather remains breezy and cool under the clouds and on-and-off showers. Tuesday drops 20 degrees and into the low 50s. Wednesday and Thursday cool to the 40s. Overnight, temperatures get into the 30s, but we avoid freezing weather. A few snowflakes could mix in early Thursday morning, but no snow accumulation is expected at this time.

Staying cooler:

The weather dries up by Thursday evening, then looks to stay dry for an extended stretch. We won't see temperatures change much, however.

Friday warms back into the 50s, but the weekend cools back to the 40s. We might see warmer weather by next week. Monday jumps back to the 50s, then the 60s are a remote possibility early next week. 

More often than not, we likely end up in the 50s through the tail end of the month.

Chief Meteorologist

Alex Kirchner is the Chief Meteorologist at 13 WREX. Alex is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist, and his work at WREX earned him a Best TV Weathercaster award from the Illinois Broadcasters Association, a regional Murrow award and 2 regional Emmy awards.

