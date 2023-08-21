Monday stays warm before dangerous heat moves in

Monday brings some 'relief' from the scorching temperatures all before dangerously hot heat takes over starting as early as tomorrow.
Afternoon highs today will reach the upper 80's for a pleasant and warm summer day. The dangerous heat arrives into Tuesday bringing our highs into the 90's for at least three days.
Heat index values will climb into the triple digits leading to a number of heat alerts. A Heat Advisory will go into effect at 11 a.m. Tuesday until 9 p.m. with heat index values to potentially reach up to 110°.
An Excessive Heat Watch will also go into effect for the entire area at 11 a.m. Wednesday through Thursday 8 p.m. as heat index values may land between 110° to 115°.
As the heat builds in for the middle of the week, an Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect at 11 a.m. Tuesday until 9 p.m. Wednesday with spots within Stephenson, Jo Daviess, Carroll, and Whiteside counties expecting heat indices to reach 110 to 115 degrees.
Some relief comes Friday as we begin to drop into the upper 80's and by the weekend, we fall into the upper 70's.
Thanks to this pattern, dry conditions take over with little to no chances for rain for several days.