Monday stays warm before dangerous heat moves in

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values of 99 to 104 expected. For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 110 to 115 expected with locally higher values possible. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values around 110 possible. * WHERE...Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, La Salle, Livingston and Ford Counties. * WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM CDT this evening. For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM to 9 PM CDT Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday evening through early Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. &&