Monday stays quiet before snow showers take over

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The week is off to a quiet start as snow showers will move in late tonight early into Tuesday morning.
Temperatures early Monday have dropped into the lower 20's for a cold start to the week. Cloud cover will take over today as conditions stay dry.
Afternoon highs will reach the lower 40's as winds stay calm. Late tonight snow showers will move especially early into Tuesday morning.
Snow will begin after 4 a.m. into the morning commute. Snow showers will be widespread early as some may see some breaks within the snow later in the day. These showers will continue into Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.
Plan ahead for Tuesday's morning commute as there may be some slushy conditions developing. Most accumulations will be on grassy surfaces, bridges and overpasses.
In terms of accumulations, 1 to 2 inches are possible with some spots seeing closer to 3 inches along the Wisconsin/Illinois border. Snow showers will taper off into Wednesday as we may even see some flurries early into Thursday morning.
Stay tuned to the forecast as more details will become clearly heading into tomorrow.
Once the snow passes, cloud cover will take us through the end of the week as temperatures drop. By Friday, forecast highs will only reach into the lower 20's as overnight lows into the weekend will fall into the lower teens if not single digits. Very chilly air will take over.
The extended forecast does bring us back into the 30's and even potentially lower 40's and the weather stays quiet.