Monday stays quiet before showers return

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a hazy start, Monday will stay dry until showers creep back overnight.
Early this morning, areas of patchy and dense fog have developed. With temperatures well below freezing, freezing fog may develop leading to slick spots on the roads and sidewalks. The fog will dissipate shortly after 8 a.m.
Mostly cloudy skies will dominate today as the day will stay dry. As a low-pressure system gets closer to home, breezy conditions will set in especially this evening and overnight.
Winds may gust up to 35 miles per hour overnight as this system also brings us a chance for rain. Scattered, light showers are expected to bubble up late this evening and mainly overnight.
Showers will exit by the morning, leaving us with a dry morning commute for Tuesday.
Tuesday and most of Wednesday will stay dry as our next system will move in Wednesday evening into Thursday. With mild temperatures expected through midweek, rain showers are expected with this system however as temperatures begin to drop, snow may mix in with the rain later in the day on Thursday.
Friday will stay dry but cooler with the 30's and then 40's returning into the weekend.