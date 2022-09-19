ROCKFORD (WREX) — Kicking off a new week with warm temperatures and some patchy fog. This week will take from summer to fall as temperatures are expected to soar into tomorrow bringing us near 90°. The first day of fall will drop us into the 60's as cooler weather settles in. For more on this week's forecast, watch above.
Monday mornings forecast
- Claudia Olech
-
- Updated
- 0
Claudia Olech
Meteorologist
Claudia Olech is the meteorologist for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon. She joined the WREX team in February of 2021. She graduated from Northern Illinois University in May of 2021.
