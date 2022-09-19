 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Monday mornings forecast

  • Updated
  • 0

WEATHER 9-19

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Kicking off a new week with warm temperatures and some patchy fog. This week will take from summer to fall as temperatures are expected to soar into tomorrow bringing us near 90°. The first day of fall will drop us into the 60's as cooler weather settles in. For more on this week's forecast, watch above. 

Tags

Meteorologist

Claudia Olech is the meteorologist for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon. She joined the WREX team in February of 2021. She graduated from Northern Illinois University in May of 2021.

Recommended for you