Monday marks three-year anniversary of death of Jacob Keltner

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Monday marks a somber anniversary for folks in the Stateline. It's now been three years since McHenry County Sheriff Deputy Jacob Keltner was shot and killed in the line of duty while serving a warrant in Rockford.
Keltner was serving a warrant with other U.S. Marshals at the Extended Stay Hotel on N. Bell School Road in Rockford on March 7, 2019 when Floyd Brown allegedly opened fire from a second-floor hotel window toward law enforcement surrounding the hotel.
According to authorities, Brown jumped out of the window and drove away. He was arrested after an hours-long standoff in Logan County.
Keltner was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
The McHenry County Sheriff's Office issued the following statement regarding the anniversary of Keltner's passing:
Three years ago we lost our brother in blue, Deputy Jake Keltner. Still three years later, there are not words to describe what our community lost that terrible day. Jake was many things - a husband, a father, a friend, a son, a brother, our brother in blue - but above all, he was, and still is, a hero. Jake, you are always in our hearts and we miss you so very much.