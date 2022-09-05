Monday kicks off a quiet weather pattern

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Labor Day stays dry and cooler as today kicks off a quiet weather pattern.
Early this morning, cloud cover will be noticed as temperatures sit within the lower 60's. As we head through the rest of the day, cloud cover will slowly start to decrease.
We'll see sunshine peak through as temperatures stay cool. Afternoon highs will only climb into the middle 70's. Dew points will stay within the lower 60's for a touch of humidity.
As conditions stay dry today, a low chance for rain returns into Tuesday. Isolated showers and storms may bubble throughout the day tomorrow but most of us will dodge the activity.
Sunshine will take over as temperatures will be back into the lower 80's. Quiet weather is expected for the rest of the week. Mostly sunny skies will remain as highs stay within the lower 80's.
The next best chance for rain comes during the weekend. Showers and storms are possible on both Saturday and Sunday for a soggy weekend. Starting Saturday, the 70's will also settle in as we stay cooler into the extended forecast. Dry conditions return into most of next week.