...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, La Salle, Livingston and Ford
Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Small
tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Travel will be difficult for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Monday brings us a taste of winter before sunshine returns

  • Updated
Windy conditions take over today

The start of the week brings a taste of winter before spring weather quickly returns bringing with it more active weather.

3 line headlines.png

Snow showers will slowly begin to taper off by midmorning as we may still see a few flurries into the afternoon. Temperatures will climb out of the lower 30's into the lower 40's as we stay cooler today. 

WREX clouds.png

Along with colder temperatures, windy conditions will also take over for our Monday. The entire area west of I-39 is under a Wind Advisory until 7 p.m. with sustained winds at 20-25 MPH out of the west northwest. Winds will gust up to 45 MPH. 

Thanks to the stronger winds today, temperatures will feel cooler than what that thermometer may read. Wind chill values will stay below 30° all day before we see warmer weather return as early as tomorrow. 

Cloud cover will exit overnight with temperatures dropping a few degrees below freezing. Spring quickly moves in as sunshine returns for Tuesday as afternoon highs will reach for the upper 50's. 

SPC DAY 3.png

Dry weather doesn't last long with showers and potentially stronger storms returning by Wednesday. The entire area is under a 1 out of 5 or marginal risk for severe storms. 

If storms into the evening and afternoon become severe, strong winds and damaging winds will be the biggest concern. Thursday may also bring showers and a few thunderstorms. 

Meteorologist

Claudia Olech is the meteorologist for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon. She joined the WREX team in February of 2021. She graduated from Northern Illinois University in May of 2021.

