Monday brings us a taste of winter before sunshine returns

The start of the week brings a taste of winter before spring weather quickly returns bringing with it more active weather.
Snow showers will slowly begin to taper off by midmorning as we may still see a few flurries into the afternoon. Temperatures will climb out of the lower 30's into the lower 40's as we stay cooler today.
Along with colder temperatures, windy conditions will also take over for our Monday. The entire area west of I-39 is under a Wind Advisory until 7 p.m. with sustained winds at 20-25 MPH out of the west northwest. Winds will gust up to 45 MPH.
Thanks to the stronger winds today, temperatures will feel cooler than what that thermometer may read. Wind chill values will stay below 30° all day before we see warmer weather return as early as tomorrow.
Cloud cover will exit overnight with temperatures dropping a few degrees below freezing. Spring quickly moves in as sunshine returns for Tuesday as afternoon highs will reach for the upper 50's.
Dry weather doesn't last long with showers and potentially stronger storms returning by Wednesday. The entire area is under a 1 out of 5 or marginal risk for severe storms.
If storms into the evening and afternoon become severe, strong winds and damaging winds will be the biggest concern. Thursday may also bring showers and a few thunderstorms.