Monday brings a threat of heavy rain and strong storms

Showers and storms take over today bringing a potential for heavy rain and severe storms through the early afternoon.
Showers and storms will continue into the afternoon bringing a threat of heavy rain and even a potential for severe weather. The entire area is under a 1 out of 5 with tornadoes being the biggest concern.
A "cold core" tornado set up brings us this threat. The potential is low but still present and during an unusual time of the day. This threat takes us into the early afternoon. Damaging winds and hail are also possible.
As the threat will pass later today, showers and a few storms may stick around through the evening. Dry conditions will come in overnight and into early Tuesday morning.
Temperatures today will remain on the cooler side, just barely breaking into the lower 70's this afternoon. After Monday, temperatures will climb back into the 80's by Wednesday.
Sunshine returns once the clouds exit Tuesday. Sunny skies are expected into Wednesday before another chance for showers moves in on Thursday.