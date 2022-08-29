Monday brings a threat for severe storms

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a quiet start, Monday brings a potential for severe storms into the afternoon that may bring multiple threats.
This morning is off to a quiet but muggy start. Conditions will stay dry for most of the morning. There is a chance for some scattered storms to bubble up mid-morning. These storms are not expected to bring a severe threat, however this is a low chance some may bring hail.
The biggest concern for our Monday comes into the afternoon. Most of the area is under a 3 out of 5 for an enhanced risk for severe storms. As a cold front will approach the area, showers and strong storms are expected as early as 11 a.m. with most storms to move through after 1 p.m.
The threats that these storms may bring are damaging winds, heavy rainfall, hail and even a brief tornado. Damaging winds will be the biggest concern. These storms will exit as we get closer to 6 p.m. as even cloud cover will gradually clear overnight.
After an active Monday, the rest of the week is set to stay dry and sunny. Dew points will also drop into Tuesday for more comfortable weather to return.
Little to no chances for rain take us through the start of September with a pleasant holiday weekend also expected.