 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Peak afternoon heat index values between 105 to 109
degrees expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and north central and
northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot conditions and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Humidity may be lower on Wednesday with
high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Monday brings a chance for severe storms

  • Updated
  • 0

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With a quiet start, Monday brings a chance for severe storms to sweeps through the area. 

Monday's potential:

Quiet and comfortable conditions will be noticed early this morning. Temperatures have dropped into the upper 50's as we stay dry. 

SPC DAY 1.png

A few clouds may be noticed throughout the morning as an environment favoring the development of strong to severe storms begins to set up. The entire area is under a 2 out of 5 for severe potential. Portions of southern Wisconsin as well as Boone County are under a 3 out of 5. 

TRIAL HRRR long range.png

These storms are expected to fire up and reach the area late this morning, after 10 a.m. If these storms become severe, damaging winds over 75 miles per hour will be the biggest threat.

THREAT TRACK INDEX.png

Storms may also produce hail and a brief tornado. The storms will exit by the early evening as we'll stay quiet for the rest of our Monday. 

With this severe potential for today, stay weather aware especially later this morning. 

Excessive heat:

WREX.png

After today's severe potential, excessive heat will quickly take over. Tuesday at 12 p.m. a Heat Advisory will go into effect as temperatures are expected to reach into the upper 90's. Dew points will also reach for the 70's with heat index values to peak between 105° to 109°.

This advisory will expire Wednesday at 8 p.m. as the heat will continue through the middle of the week. Forecast highs will be back into the upper 90's Wednesday before we 'cool' into the 80's for the end of the week.

With such high heat and humidity, take it easy if you will be outdoors for long periods of times and drink lots of water as well. 

Tags

Meteorologist

Claudia Olech is the meteorologist for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon. She joined the WREX team in February of 2021. She graduated from Northern Illinois University in May of 2021.

Recommended for you