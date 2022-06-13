ROCKFORD (WREX) — With a quiet start, Monday brings a chance for severe storms to sweeps through the area.
Monday's potential:
Quiet and comfortable conditions will be noticed early this morning. Temperatures have dropped into the upper 50's as we stay dry.
A few clouds may be noticed throughout the morning as an environment favoring the development of strong to severe storms begins to set up. The entire area is under a 2 out of 5 for severe potential. Portions of southern Wisconsin as well as Boone County are under a 3 out of 5.
These storms are expected to fire up and reach the area late this morning, after 10 a.m. If these storms become severe, damaging winds over 75 miles per hour will be the biggest threat.
Storms may also produce hail and a brief tornado. The storms will exit by the early evening as we'll stay quiet for the rest of our Monday.
With this severe potential for today, stay weather aware especially later this morning.
Excessive heat:
After today's severe potential, excessive heat will quickly take over. Tuesday at 12 p.m. a Heat Advisory will go into effect as temperatures are expected to reach into the upper 90's. Dew points will also reach for the 70's with heat index values to peak between 105° to 109°.
This advisory will expire Wednesday at 8 p.m. as the heat will continue through the middle of the week. Forecast highs will be back into the upper 90's Wednesday before we 'cool' into the 80's for the end of the week.
With such high heat and humidity, take it easy if you will be outdoors for long periods of times and drink lots of water as well.