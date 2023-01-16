MLK Jr. Basketball Tournament Roundup - SV boys, Byron girls win titles; Scales Mound takes 3rd

SOUTH BELOIT/PECATONICA/BYRON (WREX) — Stillman Valley used a big effort from its big guys, knocking off Harvest Christian, 49-41 in overtime, to win the South Beloit Martin Luther King Jr. Tournament title. Alex Rahn led the Cardinals with 20 points, while Logan McKee added 12 points, including a couple of timely buckets in the final minute to help force overtime. Stillman Valley led by eight in the fourth quarter, but Harvest Christian stormed back, leading to a wild final minute of regulation before Stillman Valley pulled away in overtime to beat a team that knocked them off in the Marengo holiday tournament in Dec.
"They blasted us by 20 in the Christmas Tournament at Marengo," Stillman Valley head coach Corey Jenkins said. "We answered the bell. Our big guys played extremely well inside. They were tough. A huge win for us. We're coming around.'
Rahn, who was a load to handle inside, likes the way the Cardinals are coming together.
"We just fought," he said. "They had a good little run towards the end and we just came into overtime knowing we had to get the big W."
In the Pecatonica MLK Jr. Tournament, Scales Mound held off the host Indians to take 3rd place with a 61-54 win. Charlie Wiegel scored 19 points, while Thomas Hereau added 18 for the Hornets in the win.
On the girls side, Byron won its tournament title in a battle of state-ranked teams. The 2-A 6th ranked Lady Tigers knocked off 1-A top-ranked Galena, 59-42, to take home their tournament title.
"We're excited," Byron senior Ava Kultgen said. "We knew that this was going to be a great game and we pulled through in the end which is really good."
The Lady Tigers will try to use the win as a springboard into the playoffs.
"I think it is a good starting point to see where we are at before we go into the postseason, Byron senior Ella Grundstrom said.
Monday wrapped up a busy weekend of hoops around the area, as teams get ready for a push toward the playoffs.