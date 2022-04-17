Mixed bag of weather: winter to start the week, mild to end the week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Happy Sunday and Happy Easter!!! Chilly temperatures continue into the day today with clouds increasing into this afternoon and some rain/snow showers expected into the evening.
Winter returns:
Sunny skies turn to cloudy this afternoon and into this evening as our next weather system approaches the Stateline. Temperatures this afternoon still remain chilly in the mid 40s. Skies turn cloudy by 5pm and showers are expected after 7 p.m. Temperatures tonight will drop into the low 30s allowing for any rain to transition over to snow.
Use caution when traveling tomorrow morning as this system will continue through the morning hours of Monday. Cloudy skies stick with us and temperatures remain chilly for tomorrow only reaching the low to mid 40s. Winds return for the afternoon and evening hours of Monday, gusting around 30 miles per hour at times.
Accumulations from this system are expected to stay below an inch however, in higher elevations and less traveled roadways could be between 1-2”. The good news is that any accumulations will be quick to melt due to the sun angle and warmer ground temperatures.
Warming up:
Temperatures start to warm each and every day from Tuesday onward. We get a break from the rain on Tuesday allowing for temperatures to warm into the low 50s. Clouds return as does the chance for a shower overnight for Tuesday.
More consistent showers and chances for thunder return for the day on Wednesday. Temperatures continue to warm into the mid 50s.
End of the week:
A warm front comes into the Stateline for Thursday allowing for us to see temperatures rise into the 60s, the chance for showers and thunderstorms return as well.
Temperatures look like they warm into next weekend where we could see sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s!