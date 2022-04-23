Mix of seasons this weekend, back to below average for the work week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A mix of seasons are expected this weekend as we see summer today and spring for Sunday. We return to cooler below average temperatures for the start of the work week ahead.
Warm weekend:
Warm temperatures, sunny skies, and some clouds have been the main forecast for the day today. Temperatures have warmed into the upper 70s to low 80s across the Stateline making it the warmest day we have seen in 2022 thus far.
The only thing that has been hindering the warm weather is the wind. Southerly winds have been steady in the 25 to 30 mph range with the occasional gusts between 35 to 40 mph. These winds stick around into the evening so use caution when driving tonight.
Clouds increase tonight and temperatures remain in the low to mid 60s for the night. A cold-front sweeps in late tonight into the early morning hours of Sunday bringing us back to spring. A midnight shower and rumble of thunder is possible tonight.
Cooling down:
Sunday sees morning to early afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures remain warm in the low 70s with a cloudy morning leading to a partly sunny afternoon. Winds are still noticeably breezy but not as strong as Saturday.
The beginning of the work week sees a shift in wind direction, instead of from the south the Stateline sees a more northwest wind which brings in colder air. Temperatures for the upcoming work week remain below average. Monday through Wednesday temperatures remain in the upper 40s to low 50s with sunny skies. Overnight lows drop back into the low to mid 30s with clear skies.
Looking ahead:
A shift in pattern brings back warmer weather and the chance of some showers for the end of the week. Wednesday night the Stateline has the chance of some showers and temperatures close to 40 degrees.
Showers chances go up into the end of the week with temperatures close to 60 degrees.