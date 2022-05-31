Minnesota Woman Discovers Rockford CIA Agent Buried At Arlington

ROCKFORD (WREX) —The efforts of one Minnesota and former Rockford resident led to uncovering the story of another former resident and CIA agent who died in Afghanistan in the line of duty.
Patricia Boyd, Minnesota, created The Minnesota Fallen Heroes Remembered Calendar and during a trip to Arlington National Cemetery, in the nation's capital, she learned about Elizabeth Curry Marie Hanson.
Hansen, Rockford, was in the CIA when she and eight other agents were killed by a suicide bomber in Afghanistan back in 2009.
The same attack mentioned in the movie Zero Dark Thirty.
Boyd and the group Rolling Thunder have gone to Washington D.C. every Memorial Day weekend for the last eight years to help remember the men and women who have died or injured in war.
Boyd spent a few days in section 60 of Arlington National Cemetery when she came across Hanson's grave.
According to a Facebook post from Boyd on Sunday, "I went to work and got a proclamation from the mayor, found her picture and her high school and Keith Country Day School made a plaque in her honor," the post said.
Boyd then was able to return those items to Hanson's grave in Arlington.
One of them, a picture of a CIA agent who had known Hanson, emotionally kneeling down beside the grave.
Boyd sharing that she can feel the emotion just by simply looking at the image.
"She was so young and so beautiful and so brave to do what she did and the people that come and visit her highly regard her and are also very sad that she's lost," Boyd said.
Boyd went on to say that the time spent at National Cemeteries like Arlington, leaves behind an impactful feeling.
"When you are at Arlington or any national cemetery you just have the most profound meeting and experiences, ones that you have to experience yourself," she said.
Also left on Hanson's grave?
A token of appreciation for the work she put in for so many years.
A coin, known as The Challenge Coin with the face of Osama Bin Laden in the crosshairs of a rifle.
She says there are so many profound items left on gravesites, this being one of the most "unusual."
Boyd says she hopes to get a replica of one from the CIA for herself one day, despite having several given to her by other families.
Boyd says 9/11 and reading about those on the planes and in the buildings, made her want to reach out and be the light that shines on those who have not made it home.
The military bloodline also runs deep in her family.
Her late husband served in the U.S. Marines, her father, most of her Grandparents and all of her uncles spent time in World Wars One and Two as well as the Korean War.
She says she cherishes the time her and her husband spent honoring the ones who served this country before he died.
"That was pretty much our lives, was honoring our fallen soldiers and wounded warriors," Boyd said.