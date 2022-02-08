Milder temperatures take over for Tuesday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — While our Tuesday is off to a cold start, the afternoon will bring mild temperatures as conditions remain dry.
Feeling mild:
Early this morning, temperatures sit within the upper teen and lower 20's as we're off to a cold start. As we head through the morning, we jump into the 30's as breezy conditions also set in.
The early afternoon will bring temperatures into the lower to middle 40's for some of the warmest weather of this week. As we warm into the heart of the afternoon, breezy winds will be noticed as winds may gust up to 30 miles per hour.
With warmer and breezier weather for the afternoon, cloud cover will also begin to build in after some sunshine earlier. Mostly cloudy skies will stick around for the overnight hours as the winds settle down and temperatures fall into the upper 20's.
Conditions stay dry until a slight chance for a wintry mix arrives into the middle of the week.
Wintry mix:
Wednesday brings us our first chance for a wintry mix to arrive. This activity is likely to be scattered with a rain and snow mix excepted during the morning with a chance to see even a freezing drizzle. Some showers may transition to a light rain into the afternoon with temperatures climbing above freezing. Forecast highs tomorrow are set to climb into the upper 30's.
The evening and overnight hours will stay dry with mostly cloudy conditions. Thursday will see temperatures into the lower 30's as we see another system join us late Thursday into Friday morning.
The activity will likely begin as light snow showers with temperatures falling into the lowr 20's overnight. The showers will then transition into a rain/snow mix into the morning as temperatures begin to warm above freezing. Forecast highs will jump back into the lower 40's for another mild day in the forecast.