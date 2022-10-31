Mild weather remains for Halloween

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Halloween stays mild and quiet with a nice warm up starting tomorrow as we kick off the month of November.
Monday is off to a quiet but hazy start. Areas of dense fog have developed this morning especially further to the southeast. Keep that in mind for the morning commute, some may just see some haziness.
Mostly cloudy skies are expected for most of the day as clouds will begin to decrease into the evening. Conditions will stay mild and dry with afternoon highs climbing into the middle 60's. Today we'll see the perfect fall-like weather for trick-or-treating.
Tonight, mostly clear skies are expected as we'll lock in sunshine starting tomorrow. The month of November will be off to a very warm start. Tomorrow will kick off a stretch of the lower 70's as unseasonably warm air takes over.
Along with the warm temperatures, we'll also see lots of sunshine. The weather will stay warm and dry until late Thursday with more cloud cover expected as rain chances return into the weekend.
Showers are expected for Friday as we may see a break in the rain for parts of Saturday. Showers will build back in for Sunday.
Along with the rain, temperatures will start to drop. By Friday the 60's will be back as the extended forecast takes us through the 50's.